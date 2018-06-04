Day 1286 Another Dawg

Another day another Grant. Twisbi pen with Deartrementis document brown.

Maybe I should have left him like this?!!

I never know when to quit. A common problem. Now thinking about adding some blue to the sofa. Hmmm.

Margaret who’s heading to the gym than to urban sketch I HOPE. Xoxoxo. Stepping away from the insane sock knitting. I hope.

