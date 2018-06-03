a purple unfinished bear.
A couple of unpainted sketches. Did I say been cleaning an purging for the last couple of days. I dunno what’s wrong with me. I am NOT a cleaner but my house is getting so clean it’s ridiculous.
2 thoughts on “Day 1205 Hmm.”
Your art is so real…always leads us to want to know the story behind it!
Babysitting grandchildren and took them to the hippo hop to get them out of the house when it was too cold. 15 degrees that day. They adore hippo hop. Other than my feet freezing so did I. They were so busy I didn’t have to keep a sharp eye on them. Danger free zone.
