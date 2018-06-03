Day 1285 When Nothing Else

Is interesting to draw I usually have a dog or two around to draw. Sleeping dogs are the easiest but a dog defending his property out the window works too.

Lamy Stabilo pentel brush pen in a superaquabee.

Ps be prepared for the fact that even a sleeping dog moves around a lot.

Margaret xoxoxox

Grant 2 Grant! Lamy Safari Stabilo and pentel pen #instadogs #dogs #pittie #pitbull #watercolor #aquarelle #terrier #art #painting #atlanta #chien #decatur #allaprima #ink #sbsadrawingaday #stillmanandbirn #stabilo #pentelpen #superaquabee

One thought on “Day 1285 When Nothing Else

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s