Is interesting to draw I usually have a dog or two around to draw. Sleeping dogs are the easiest but a dog defending his property out the window works too.
Lamy Stabilo pentel brush pen in a superaquabee.
Ps be prepared for the fact that even a sleeping dog moves around a lot.
Margaret xoxoxox
Grant 2 Grant! Lamy Safari Stabilo and pentel pen #instadogs #dogs #pittie #pitbull #watercolor #aquarelle #terrier #art #painting #atlanta #chien #decatur #allaprima #ink #sbsadrawingaday #stillmanandbirn #stabilo #pentelpen #superaquabee
One thought on “Day 1285 When Nothing Else”
Love this one. So cute! 🙂
