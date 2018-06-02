Made a lot of NOT successful drawings of my sons pitbull Grant yesterday. Partly because he moved partly I am blaming the Stabilo pens my oldest son gave me.
Stabilos are interesting pens. I couldn’t understand why anyone would want them. They weren’t waterproof.
Then I get a post from Brenda Swenson about how they become permanent after the water dries. Who knew?!!
You can actually combine them with watercolor. Hmmm.
So I tried them out and they tried me. You can see the remains of a moving dog at the bottom of the blue.
Heads a little too big but like the sketchiness of this. I think I actually added some of my pentel brush pen to this to make it blacker.
Time to shower and go play with the grand kids.
Hugs. Xoxoxo. Margaret.
4 thoughts on “Day 1284 Going to the Dogs”
Look pretty good sketches to me
Thanks. You didn’t see the bad ones I drew over them. The grey lines in the blue one. 😂
A good trick you can do with Stabilo since it becomes waterproof.
your drawings of dogs always make me smile..its so obvious how you love the critters..!..
