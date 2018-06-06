Day 1287 Atlanta Artists Center

What a gem. It alone could make me move to Atlanta. Model drawing three days a week. Why don’t we have one in Augusta?!

Jamila about an hour or so. Not too sure I didn’t make a had out of pretty YOUNG Jamila. Too many under eye shadows I think. And her skin isn’t dark enough.

Love how I painted her braids. I scratched them w my brush handle as they dried. Also love her clothes and the background.

The rest of them. Maybe it’s the green background?! Makes the burnt sienna wash out?!! I dunno. Maybe I should add some Managanese to it tomorrow.

Canson waterboard 4b pencil Burnt sienna cobalt blue for skin w alizarin on cheeks and lips. Burnt number and ultramarine for hair. Alizarin jacket imperial purple on blouse. Background is Charles Reids favorite green chrome green that he uses on all his flower leaves.

8 1/2 x11″ practice sketch in superaquabee paper. Same colors.

I gave it to Jamila and she lit up like a Christmas tree. She was so sweet.

one more sketch forty minutes or so. Also on Canson waterboard. This is my favorite. But oops her eyes are two sizes and that dark under her lip is too dark. Oh well. It was fun. Here’s Miss Jamila. I didn’t do her justice. Maybe I will have another go sometime.

Isn’t she adorable. It was nice to get to draw a young girl for once.

After I left I went to Chic Fil A and got my secret weapon a large tea light ice and ordered GRILLED chicken nuggets. I was on my way to the yarn store when I discovered they were fried. Yum yum. Manana from heaven. 🤗👍🏻❤️

A trip to Traders Joes for flowers. Peonies soooo gorgeous. And then Tuesday Morning for an apron which I left at home.

I threw my paintbrush on my favorite turquoise T-shirt today. Not easy to do. 👀🤪

Ttyl Margaret having fun in a Atlanta. Xoxoxo

