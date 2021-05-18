WIP Paris Cafe

Hahnemuhle 140# half sheet

Wishing I was sitting here having an espresso followed by a croque monsieur. For now. Too tired to work on it anymore today. Not crazy abt the people but then that’s not new.
The value sketch
First wash yellow ochre alizarin and cobalt Cad orange.
And the rest of the first wash. Cad red light, cobalt teal, cerulean w neutral tint yellow ochre and dioxzine mixed in. Funny how light the left hand buildings look now
Adding details and that darn motorcycle
Windows going in. Same colors
The shadows added and MORE windows So many windows ￼
Starting to look done.
And now. Time to put my feet up. Color me tahred. Xoxoxox Margaret

