WIP Paris Cafe May 18, 2021May 18, 2021 Hahnemuhle 140# half sheet Wishing I was sitting here having an espresso followed by a croque monsieur. For now. Too tired to work on it anymore today. Not crazy abt the people but then that’s not new. The value sketch First wash yellow ochre alizarin and cobalt Cad orange. And the rest of the first wash. Cad red light, cobalt teal, cerulean w neutral tint yellow ochre and dioxzine mixed in. Funny how light the left hand buildings look now Adding details and that darn motorcycle Windows going in. Same colors The shadows added and MORE windows So many windows ￼ Starting to look done. And now. Time to put my feet up. Color me tahred. Xoxoxox Margaret Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related