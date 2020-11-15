When you aren’t inspired to draw or paint guarantee Danny Gregory on his YouTube Draw with me show will get you going. Free every Thursday at Noon.
We all drew a pigeon skeleton today. Well the show was last weeks show. I was busy so did it today. That’s the great thing about YouTube. The shows wait for you and ready when u are.
He furnished the picture we drew.
I used a Micro univalve pen and a namiki fude. Oh and a lamy ef. All that cross hatching was eating up the ink. I may add watercolor to it but letting it dry overnight before I do.
Stillman and birn alpha.
Catching up on escape to the Chateau on YouTube then my binge of Killing Eve on Hulu. Love watching the British couple rehabbing a decrepit five story chateau WITH mote in Escape to the Chateau. The jobs they undertake are monumental on a show string budget. Watch it. They are intriguing. A visit there is on my bucket list.
Margaret xoxoxo
One thought on “Drawing with Danny Gregory”
i’m not quite sure of the tools you mention here..i will have to google them …but love that bird pic..i actually have a bird skeleton ( a halloween decoration) and forgot about it..will have to did it our sometime, never even thought about using it- great idea!
