Twiglet Danny’s new Pugh puppy. Drawn with Caran dache neocolor ii. No pencil sketch first.

Namiki fude for lettering w noodlers eel skin ink.

I used the smallest set of Caran dache neocolor ii. Just the basic colors. Yellow ochre yellow burnt sienna black burnt umber and dark blue.

I can turn this into a watercolor by wetting it like wc pencils but maybe I won’t. Might go sideways w the ink letters.

Margaret tried from painting w Vlad and still not done xoxox