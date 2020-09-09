Day 179 Costa Brava, Florida

Fifty miles from Sarasota lies the small fishing town of Costa Brava.

15×22″ of well behaved Cheap Joes Kilimanjaro cold press. LOVED painting on it esp when I consider the price of $54 for ten sheets. What a deal. I also used ALOT of Cheap Joes American Journey paints like yesterday’s cobalt of the paper tests. Why you ask?? Good bright colors. HUGE 37 ml tubes for the price of 15 ml tubes. When you paint with Vlad you go through a ton of paint so the American Journey never gets a chance to dry out. Once it’s dry it won’t rewet easily like my favorites Holbein and M Graham.

Ok Needs some more work like why did I stop the water on the right side. Hmmmm and a few more darks.

The photo

The value study.

Getting sketch started .

Finishing that up.

First wash. Always interesting how the little grey marks that are so pale in the water show up in the last washes.

Lots of greys yellow ochre gold cobalt and some Andrews turquoise on the left boat. In the end that turquoise looks white.

Interesting I think.

Sky done. Andrews turquoise cobalt and some neutral tint on the blue side. Then last minute indigo on the left.

Trees done and boats starting to appear. Trees are cad yellow cobalt neutral tint and yellow ochre oh and burnt umber. All mixed to the green side.

And now they are really showing up. Why did I forget to paint the back end of the left boat. Duh. The things you do when madly painting. And how did I twitch the one piling on the building to make it crooked?! A real duh. Hate things like that.

The boat has a nice glow doesn’t it?! Who knew.

Scratched some poles and masts into the left tree and a few branches on the right tree.

Suddenly most of it’s done. Time for details.

Wires and lines dark darks. People in the restaurant. And there’s that wash I didn’t Finish. That hard line is going to be difficult to fix.

And here it is now. I did work at fixing the piling. I am going to put a dark dark over the wonky one. See if it will knock it back.

Quitting for tonite. More manana.

Tv time. Been watching the Rob Lowe cop show on Brit Box. He’s the police chief in a Lincolnshire town called Boston. Good show full of strange quirky people.

Margaret xoxo w her feet up.