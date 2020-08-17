Day 156 Who is cutest?!

The birds and I are having a debate. Who do you think is cutest ?!

Think it’s actually Zoe. Drawn by my friend Ruth Pearl. ❤️❤️❤️

Oh things I learned today. Talked to the guy at a local ups store. They also take in USPS. He said it was like Christmas. Everyone is using the mail but they didn’t hire any extra to take care of all the extra business from Covid. Like Christmas or toilet paper there are slow downs in the supply chain.

Margaret watching Jacques Pépins Kitchen Essentials. Jam packed with how to info. Who doesn’t love a cute guy with a French accent! Tres charmante.