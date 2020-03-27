Another day of drawings

The back porch models posing for me. Sepia fine Pitt pen

I decided to use the pentel brush pen stillman and birn Zeta. Did NOT go as well. My fav is the little bird on left second one down and the big red cardinal. The brush pen can have a mind of its own drawing tiny bird legs beaks and eyes.

I drew the red cardinal with my watercolor pencils. A set of 24 will give u all the colors you need. Xoxoxo

Su nset on the rivah

Margaret busy watching Gov Kemp talk about what’s going on in Ga. be safe. Xoxoxox

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s