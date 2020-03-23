Down on River Walk

I always like this fountain that sparkles in the sun. I put off painting it because I knew it would be a pain and it was. I quit. Should have left it in ink. Too many tiny details. Sepia Pitt pen fine stillman and birn Zeta From the safety of my car.
I did finish a pair of socks today. What else have I done this week. Three paintings. Sold two. Hurrah. Stacciatella THE best soup ever. Sooo good. And I have made lots of soup.
Thought about quilting this.
Bakes cookies snickerdoodles and easy no knead bread twice.
Goodnite. Stay safe!
Margaret staying home. Xoxoxo
Stay safe x looks like you had fun cooking x
