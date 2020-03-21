Out my window

At my house in solidarity with Italian Urban Sketchers that couldn’t get out and draw. Did I say drawn last Sat. Just painted today?! Summer coming fast along the river!!

Stillman and Birn Zeta uniball micro Watercolor

Margaret thinking abt zipping up a stack of face masks. Hmm if only I thought they would work. Sad times. Xoxoxo

