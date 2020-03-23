A Hero for Our Times

I drew this while I watched his speech. I find the man so soothing. He explains so well and reassured the public. You really should watch him if you are in a panic.

Filling in the journal page.

Tweaking

He really is quite yellow or olive as to be expected of a man of Mediterranean descent.

Inktense and derwent wc pencils. Stillman and birn Alpha

The beginning.

Augusta now mostly on lock down no bars no restaurants no salons. Just essential services.

