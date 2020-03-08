Our model once again was Azelia.

The drawing

Second break?!

Once again I started with an allover layer of quin gold to give her a nice glow. Then I added burnt sienna alizarin Andrews turquoise mineral violet. You know the drill don’t you?!!

Laying in the hair and the yes with ultramarine and burnt umber. Eye shadows mineral violet and turquoise with a bit of burnt sienna. Lips alizarin mineral violet.

Background still needs work. Eeek. And can’t decide quite what to do to her eyes. Maybe darker eyebrows might help. And then who knows.

Al Beyer oil

Al Beyer paints. Oil!!

Bill Daniels. Love his take on her. Maybe a candidate for the witch in wicked?!!

Fred doing his Mondigiliani thing. Acrylic on cardboard. He got a lot of ribbing for his cardboard. As if the driver of five different very nice cars including a Lexus and a fancy Cadillac 2 door can not afford some new Masonite.

Joya. Oil on canvas. Always interesting to see everyone’s take on the model. So different.

Last Drew Murphy.

Margaret staring at Alezia and making a fix list. Xoxoxo