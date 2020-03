Been working on her.

Small changes. More darks around her face changing the eyes. Everything is slightly off.

Shadow under lip. Think the left eye is still to high. Sigh.

Here she is now. Better but… I also took about an inch or so off her right shoulder. Still too wide but better.

Margaret back to being enthralled with the corona virus news. 😳😳😳 Hang on tight and don’t go taking a plane trip. Xoxoxo