Is what I think of when I think of a chickadee. Even it’s name is adoreable. Such a tiny little thing. And busy. Usually darting in and out of the feeder.
This one was picky. It kept tossing the seed on the deck til it got the one it wanted. Four times til it was happy.
This is the whole spread. Can I please have a pet chickadee??! Please please. Or maybe a gold finch or a Carolina wren. All just sooo sweet.
Margaret who needs to go exercise!! Xoxoxo
One thought on “Adorableness”
