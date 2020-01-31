Rainy days

Poor soaked birds are flocking to the feeders on the back porch. I counted more than 20 finches six cardinals 2-4 doves chickadees wrens and titmice plus a blue jay or two. I could tell how many of they wore name tags. lol.

Drawn in a small alpha stillman and birn with an XF sepia pitt pen which barely smears at all despite my efforts.

I couldn’t resist coloring the Cardinals for just a tiny pop of color. They are such gorgeous birds especially when they fluff up to stay warm on cold wet days. I colored them with watercolor pencils.

Margaret who turned the heel on her sock and is sliding toward the toe on this rainy day. Xoxoxo