One more thing

About the eye brow. It was flat. She has great eyebrows with arches not flat ones. Now they are arched.

So yesterday the tweaks I made. More hair on the front of her Head. Pushed her lower lip and chin back. Her upper lip is slightly longer. Heavier shadow under nose.

A chin line on her neck and a neck line on her shoulders.

Last but not least I narrowed her bottom hand. It was too wide. Might still be a bit too wide but she’s done.

Five minutes

and the other pile of gesture sketches I didn’t post from last week.

One minute

Three minutes

And the other five minute

And that’s a wrap!! Margaret on her second sock.

