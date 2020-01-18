It’s Saturday

And time to draw at Al’s salon!

Ilaina a work in progress and what a pain to draw accurately. Our poor girl was overly Tahred from working hard on a house she’s flipping so she has a good nap. As she fell asleep her head turned downward slowly. Oops.

Second break. The blanket is really grey but will probably go back and turn the background greyer since I rather like the blanket.

Coach Larry’s

Lots of foreshortened views today.

Eves

Drew Murphy’s

Catherine’s

Fred’s. Rather like this a lot. So abstract.

Margaret who’s unreasonably tired.