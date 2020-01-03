Have three paintings I am finishing up to enter in the splash competition. If I don’t enter I won’t get in will I?!

Been working on Gypsy today.

Here she is now. Can u tell the difference?! Got to take a better picture on a sunny day when the colors are not so dark. Stupid smart phone thinks it knows best but it doesn’t.

Just little things like more detail on the beads. More sloppy dots as we call them.

Added some white gouache on highlights like around her glasses and in her earrings.

Before. Also darkened her moth a little. Small drips and drabs.

About those dots. Try to never make two the same shape or in a line aka systematic. It’s so easy to just put the dots all in a line without even realizing it. And change colors. I don’t do that enough.

Onward to Henry and a commission.

Cold press Fluid watercolor paper. Fealing Lin palette colors

Margaret whose trying to decide if she wants watch season 3 of Anne with an E or not.

Ps listened to an interesting book for book club while I painted. A Well Behaved Woman about the Vanderbilts. Interesting. Xoxoxox