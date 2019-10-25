Calling this post paint flinging because my neighbor Drew and I were both splattering each other with our drippy mess. He kept making it rain on me. So I returned the favor. Dangerous painting near Drew. Rofl.

Went to portrait painting today at USC Aiken. Once again can’t decide if she’s done. Why won’t she tell me what she thinks?! I will say the young lady in the painting loved this watercolor. She’s a art student and got recruited to model at the last minute. Poor thing was grimacing trying to hold the pose. Felt bad for her.

First break- Sketch. 15×22″ Think it’s on cold press fluid paper. Just a piece that was floating around in the pile. 2B pencil

Was off to a slowww start redrawing her head and body more than once. Finally drew her from a photo on my phone.

Next break. We painted for about two hours in total. Raw umber and Andrews Turquoise underpainting. Used a lot of alizarin for shadows. Sometimes with burnt sienna. Also quin gold since she was quite yellow.

Third break Adding more shadows with more burnt sienna and alizarin plus dixozine purple. Blacks and greys are burnt umber and ultramarine blue.

And THE END! She had a large drip under her chin which I wiped off when I got home with a piece of Mr Clean. Gave her her nice young chin back. She has plenty of years before she gets a double chin I hope!!

