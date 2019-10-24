Candace Bohannon

The other half of the dynamic duo that taught us this weekend. What a sweet heart and so talented. Can’t wait to see them both again next time.

I drew both of their sketches when they were standing mere feet from me. I think Candace looks a bit older than she does in real life. She’s glowingly 7 months pregnant but that didn’t slow her down a bit.

Everytime I see that delicious nude she painted on the first page of her website I wish I had bought the one she brought to class to sell. It just glowed. That’s what tempera does when it’s complete and polished.

Well I have completed my order of pigments from Natural pigments Wonder if I will like stirring up my own paints?! Something new in art I haven’t tried. Also need to finish my painting and polish her. Maybe tomorrow.

If not when I return from Daufuskie. Margaret ready for bed. Xoxoxox