Random success

So here she is after class is done. Julio and Candace did a terrific job. You can follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

Painting went a lot better today when I realized you could use the egg tempera in a manner similar to acrylic softening edges with my finger smudging the paint.

I also had a lot of fun painting hair with my loose goose paint brush from Cheap Joes. I couldn’t paint straight lines with it if I tried.

The cost of egg tempera is a lot less than acrylic so I may have to buy some of the minerals to mix with the eggs and try it out.

As teachers Candace and Julio were so thorough. We know how to make paint. Tricks to make the painting process easier and how to prepare aluminum panel to paint on or even marble tiles offbe free as leftovers at tile shops. Our class also included a great hand out.

If you ever get a chance to take a class with them do. I highly recommend it.

Margaret ready for a fall nap. Xoxoxox