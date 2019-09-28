Another day another seascape

One of our jokes is that if we sold enough of my paintings we could afford to live in a house boat year round in Key West. There are houseboats of every kind on any piece of water off Key West. Free mooring.

Personally I would want a yellow house boat to contrast with the blue water. 🤣

Of course after our near Miss with Dorian maybe we don’t want to live there year round. I think winter months could be enough. I don’t like the heat of August or the no see ums that chewed us up everyday.

Margaret xoxoxoxo