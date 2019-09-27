Hogfish Grill time

When in Key West a trip to Hogfish Grill for some Hogfish is ReQuIrED!! Yummm.

I no longer can count the meals of delicious hogfish I have eaten dockside at Hogfish Grill on Stock Island right before you drive onto the island of Key West.

It’s the island that they used to keep stock on because Key West has no room. The two islands are separated by a small channel that old timers used to swim the stock across in the days before the bridges.

This is the marina along side the dock. Think it’s called Peace Marina. On the other side of Hog Fish Grill is Gate harbor that American forces used to launch the Bay of Pigs Invasion of Cuba back in the 60s. As small as it is there are two armed force bases on Key West – navy and coast guard.

There’s a manatee in the water. Can you find it.

Back to the news. The gift that keeps giving. Margaret xoxoxox