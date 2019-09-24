Eaton Street #2

For Sale – 9×12″

And there’s one more to come. Thinking it’s easier to paint palms on larger paper. Maybe this will be the Eaton Street series.

Dark sky is cerulean cobalt and a bit of ultramarine splattered with dioxzine purple.

Paper is cold pressed fluid 140#. Dries flat as a flutter no matter how much water you put on it.

Margaret who has to get ready for book club. Xoxoxox