For Sale – 9×12″
And there’s one more to come. Thinking it’s easier to paint palms on larger paper. Maybe this will be the Eaton Street series.
Dark sky is cerulean cobalt and a bit of ultramarine splattered with dioxzine purple.
Paper is cold pressed fluid 140#. Dries flat as a flutter no matter how much water you put on it.
Margaret who has to get ready for book club. Xoxoxox
2 thoughts on “Eaton Street #2”
Nice work… miss you. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miss you too. Got to quit traveling so much. 😵😵😵
LikeLike