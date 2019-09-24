Thank you notes

I have a sweet friend who is always doing wonderful things for her friends like organizing a Downton Abbey tea party in a wonderful old Victorian Bnb in North Aigusta Rose Hill so I drew Downton Abbey for a thank you note for her. Right now it’s under a heavy book flattening out. I HOPE not that she will care.

Downton Abbey is a lot harder to draw than you would think. It took about an hour to draw and it’s only about 4×6″. For once I actually used a pencil before I inked it.

Painted it in layers. Quin gold with burnt sienna on the left half and layers of burnt sienna dioxzine purple and cerulean on the right side of the building also known as Highclere Castle. The cerulean made great greys on the building and drive.

Pen is an ultra fine uniball on superaquabee paper.

Margaret whose ready for bed. Xoxoxo

