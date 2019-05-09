Day 2057 Along the Savannah

Another not quite so old watercolor I did of the view out my back door – Along the Savannah. I painted this about 6 years ago.

12×18″ on Montvale Canson cp. NOT great paper. I got rid of it.

Margaret back to visiting with mom. Xoxoxox

One thought on “Day 2057 Along the Savannah

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Happy Mom’s Day to you both. I am hoping my kid makes it from NM… Her flite was cancelled today… Big storms in TX. Alexis Sent from Mail for Windows 10

