Another not quite so old watercolor I did of the view out my back door – Along the Savannah. I painted this about 6 years ago.
12×18″ on Montvale Canson cp. NOT great paper. I got rid of it.
Margaret back to visiting with mom. Xoxoxox
One thought on “Day 2057 Along the Savannah”
Happy Mom’s Day to you both. I am hoping my kid makes it from NM… Her flite was cancelled today… Big storms in TX. Alexis Sent from Mail for Windows 10
