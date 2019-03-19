Day 2019. The Elegant Miss Kate Marie

How I left her at two hours. Still a lot to do like the drapery. Her eyes. A background of some kind.

A grisaille layer. Two hours not enough time but it is a start.

The sketch which I probably spent too long on.

Looking at her think I will shorten that left big toe. Looks HUGE. But will be easy to paint out.

Twenty minute pose. I actually like this one better but it could use a little more work.

Kate can hold a pose like a Champ and never move. They are always interesting.

six two minute gesture poses. they got better as u went along. they got better.

Charles Reid wc palette hp Fluid paper.

Margaret home from the races we call Atlanta Xoxoxox

The elegant Kate Marie 15×22” hot press fluid #fluid #atlantaartistcenter #watercolor #art #painting #artist #portrait #aquarelle #georgia #atlanta #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #nudesketch #portrait #portraitpainting #portraits #portraitart