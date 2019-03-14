Day 2015 Out the Den Window

Added background trees and lots more branches

The Cardinals love to roost on the tree outside the den window.

Trees kind of bare

Several times a day I will see them out there – no idea why.

Wetting the watercolor pencil

Just having fun coloring w watercolor pencils

The very basic sketch.

It was a lot of fun to do and add all those branches. I used a WET watercolor pencil to draw a lot of the branches. A fun thicker darker look.

Lettering Lamy Joy Noodlers Eelskin Black Stillman and Birn Zeta sketchbook.

Margaret Xoxoxoxo packing for Atlanta tomorrow.

#cardinals #outmybackdoor #nature #watercolor #animals #birds #squirrel #drawing #sketchbookskool #cardinals #naturalworld #savannah #savannahriver #augusta #mixedmedia #art #artist #wildlife #stillmanandbirn #sketching #drawing

