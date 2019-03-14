Day 2015 Out the Den Window

The Cardinals love to roost on the tree outside the den window.

Several times a day I will see them out there – no idea why.

Wetting the watercolor pencil

The very basic sketch.

It was a lot of fun to do and add all those branches. I used a WET watercolor pencil to draw a lot of the branches. A fun thicker darker look.

Lettering Lamy Joy Noodlers Eelskin Black Stillman and Birn Zeta sketchbook.

Margaret

