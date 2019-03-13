Day 2014 Lamy Joy

Playing with my Lamy Joy today. It has a calligraphy nib so gives an entirely different look to a sketch than a regular Lamy. Sometimes thin lines sometimes thick.

Also tried out different papers. It loved the stillman and birn and Fluid hp papers. Seemed to drag on my superaquabee sketchbook. Strange effect to feel on the pen point.

It skimmed over the first two papers. Draggings not a good thing when trying to do fancy lettering.

Anyway glad I ordered it off zooming to my house Amazon last weekend. Think I am going to enjoy it.

Margaret whose been dealing with a crashed MacBook Pro all day today and then swept the garage which is HUGE and went for a walk. Back to painting soon. Xoxoxox

