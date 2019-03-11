Day 2011 Columbia Museim of Art and Pollock

10×25 foot mural 1943 Oil and house paint.

I don’t know if you have ever seen the Jackson Pollock movie with Ed Harris as Pollock but it’s a must see. I have always loved Jackson Pollock. I love to splatter and drip. To see this HUGE mural yesterday was totally unexpected a BIG thrill. Sooo well worth the $8 I spent on admission. W He made the yellow pink and red drips by thinning the artist oil paint and slinging it across the surface. The white was probably the last layer added. It is casein house paint not oil paint. He worked on this over the summer of 1943. Oil takes a few days to dry. The thicker it is the longer it takes to dry. Just think lucky Peggy Guggenheim got to live with this everyday in her NYC apartment. Did I say I am jealous of Peggy?! The completion date.

The piece de resistance his signature. 😳😳😳😳 A couple of Diebenkorn lithographs too!! Thrill thrill. I love Diebenkorn. The second one is from his Ocean Park series. NOT my favorite of his wonderful opus BUT hey it’s a Diebenkorn. I will take it. Diebenkorn often used house paint too. San Francisco Abatract Expressionist. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A gorgeous Robert Henri who just incidentally taught anybody who was somebody in early 1900s American painting.

Fairfield Porter Charles Reid’s hero who is my hero. Does that mean Fairfield is my grand hero?! Looks a lot like Charles flower oil paintings.

Loved These two but forgot to take a pic with their names. The great Claude Monet. Looks like out my window on foggy mornings.

Wonder if they would let me borrow this angel about three feet. These could fit into my eclectic house. and this was just odd.

They had a whole HUGE wall full of colorful Mao Zedong Andy Warhol heads. Why didn’t I take a pic of those?!

If you Can make It To The Columbia Art Museum hurry up and go. You will be glad you did. Margaret off to bed. Xoxoxoxo