Day 2012 – The Aiken Art Guild Talk.

I am going to think of them as my first graders. I hope. Lol. Been a while since I have done a guild talk and that was for quilt guilds.
Spent the afternoon loading sketches from my SOME sketchbooks into A SLIDE SHOW.
And I did a Tip handout which I am sharing with you today dear readers.
DRAW EVERYDAY!!! ALWAYS CARRY YOUR SKETCHBOOK!!!
Favorite Materials
Sketchbooks & Paper – Stillman and Birn Alpha and Zeta Sketchbooks
Super Aquabee spiral Sketchbooks
Fluid watercolor paper HP and CPStrathmore 500 series Mixed Media and
Watercolor (500 SERIES ONLY!!!)
Carson Artboard and occasionally a tea bag dried and emptied of tea!
Paper – Any 300# watercolor paper both HP and CP
Paint – Holbein and M. Graham and those colors only Daniel Smith has like quin gold Moonglow, Green Apatite
Brushes – Sable Charles Reid from City Art in Columbia Da Vinci and Isabel, Mop Pens – Any Lamy but a Lamy F and EF for their finer points loaded with Noodlers PERMANENT ink
Pentel Brush Pen with PERMANENT INK
Namike Fude with PERMANENT INK
Ink – DOUBLE CHECK YOU ARE BUYING A PERMANENT INK!!! India Ink will DESTROY your pen Noodler Ink Eelskin Black, Lexington Grey, Brown, Platinum Black, D’artrementis Document inks -Brown and any other color that is D’artrementis DOCUMENT ink
Watercolor pencils – Derwent and Faber Castell Inktense pencils and blocks Caron D’ache Neocolor ii watercolor crayons
Tomboy Markers…be careful they can be fugitive aka wont last forever
Art Suppliers – Cheap Joes, Binders, Blick, Sam Flaxs Atlanta
Ideas on what to draw
Danny Gregory books especially Creative License! His blog is good too!
Check out the Artists Journal and Sketchbookskool Groups on Facebook
Game Campianaro and Urban Sketchers
Dr Sketchys the Last Wednesday of every month at Le Chat Noir in Augusta 7-9:30 Draw 100 Faces starts in two weeks on Instagram
Draw anything…the objects n the table, your breakfast, your coffee cup, the inside of the refrigerator or medicine cabinet
Your friends, your car, your feet your hands your kids your dogs the view out the back door, the front window!!
JUST DRAW!!!!!
I only have 749 slides in the sketch folder on my iPad. Will see how many I can upload. Here’s about forty of them from Key West to Gatlinburg to Paris.