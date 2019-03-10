Day 2010 Its Saturday

Not done but greatly improved Half sheet fluid hot press. Requires more work especially her hair. Not dark enough.

Andrea is the model. Charles Reid palette

The too big head hideous hand

Smaller head but that hand🤮

Maybe I can paint her now

Only 25 min to paint a half sheet sketch 😳😵😵😵

A lot I like about it now But she still Needs more Work.

Go round two. Half sheet. Cropping the body. Still not down either. Groan. Compost pile

Is growing.

That hand is a killer.

At least the paper dried flat as a flitter. Thankful for small

Miracles. The rest of the pack.

Coach. He actually did three.

Al Beyer oil

Katie Padgett. Terrible photo. Katie is going to be modeling at the art students league in MYC in May. How exciting is that?!

Dr Fred is back making cappuccinos. Fun painting.

Amy Lockhard Ness oil

Margaret in Columbia spending the night. Xoxoxoxo

Andrea aka the twitcher 😵😵#fluid #hotpress #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #southcarolina #aiken #artist #drawing #sketching #charlesreid #lifemodel

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s