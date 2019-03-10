Day 2010 Its Saturday

Not done but greatly improved Half sheet fluid hot press. Requires more work especially her hair. Not dark enough.

Andrea is the model. Charles Reid palette

Only 25 min to paint a half sheet sketch 😳😵😵😵

A lot I like about it now But she still Needs more Work.

Go round two. Half sheet. Cropping the body. Still not down either. Groan. Compost pile

Is growing.

That hand is a killer.

At least the paper dried flat as a flitter. Thankful for small

Miracles. The rest of the pack.

Coach. He actually did three.

Al Beyer oil

Katie Padgett. Terrible photo. Katie is going to be modeling at the art students league in MYC in May. How exciting is that?!

Dr Fred is back making cappuccinos. Fun painting.

Amy Lockhard Ness oil

Margaret in Columbia spending the night. Xoxoxoxo

