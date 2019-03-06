Day 2007 The tale of the Nemesis

Zoe is on the job the minute my neighbors pointer comes outside barking. She doesn’t even like to see Roxy in the her front yard Because Roxy charges thru the bushes line at Zoe as she peacefully does her business barking incessantly.

Bytw I know you all think a Jack Russell is a crazy barker but Zoe never barked til months after I got her. Now she barks at Roxy l. She’s taken over Honeys job of guarding the house and the yard and her mom.

All these things add up to Roxy being Zoe’s nemesis.

Margaret off to get her hair done. Xoxoxox. Maybe a spot of urban sketching downtown on this very chilly day. 29 last nite brrrrr.

Zoes Nemesis #zoe #warm #snuggle #jackrussell #crosshatching #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrt #watercolor #art #painting #cuteness #drawing #ink #LamyEf #lamysafari #lamy #dailydrawing #georgia #atlanta #terrier #rescuedog #stillmanandbirn