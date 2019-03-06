Day 2007 The tale of the Nemesis

Zoe is on the job the minute my neighbors pointer comes outside barking. She doesn’t even like to see Roxy in the her front yard Because Roxy charges thru the bushes line at Zoe as she peacefully does her business barking incessantly.

Bytw I know you all think a Jack Russell is a crazy barker but Zoe never barked til months after I got her. Now she barks at Roxy l. She’s taken over Honeys job of guarding the house and the yard and her mom.

All these things add up to Roxy being Zoe’s nemesis.

Margaret off to get her hair done. Xoxoxox. Maybe a spot of urban sketching downtown on this very chilly day. 29 last nite brrrrr.

Zoes Nemesis #zoe #warm #snuggle #jackrussell #crosshatching #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrt #watercolor #art #painting #cuteness #drawing #ink #LamyEf #lamysafari #lamy #dailydrawing #georgia #atlanta #terrier #rescuedog #stillmanandbirn

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s