Day 2006 Plein air sketching

The Canadian geese nesting on the old rice paddy down the street. About six of them live here guarding their eggs on the island in the middle of the paddy. Waiting for rhe geese to dry. I painted too much yellow ochre across their breast and had to daub it off with paper towel. Not the best sketch of the geese. I am blaming it on Zoe pulling on the leash. She finally wrapped me in the cord. Pentel brush pen on 300# Kilimanjaro cold press

Here’s one of them.

I watched this YouTube while I was having my morning cuppa. He draws with pentel throw away brush pens. Maybe if I practice more I will draw like he does one day.

Margaret Xoxoxoxo off to Aiken to life model. Xoxoxox

#canadiangeese #outmybackdoor #nature #watercolor #animals #birds #squirrel #drawing #sketchbookskool #cardinals #naturalworld #savannah #savannahriver #augusta #mixedmedia #art #artist #wildlife #stillmanandbirn #sketching #drawing

2 thoughts on "Day 2006 Plein air sketching

