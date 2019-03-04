Day 2005 Birds are

Flocking to the feeders.

I decided to challenge myself and use the water brush on the watercolor pencil.

It worked MUCH better this way than it did with the pan Watercolors.

You really can get a lot of juicy color out of the watercolor pencils when you wet them. These are

Faber castell durer, derwent, and inktense watercolor pencils

Margaret off for a walk on this cold day. Bad me ordered a Lamy not on amazon. I hear they are divine. We shall see.

I am loving my Lamy al-Star F for quite a while now. Draws and writes so smoothly.

Xoxoxoxo

#cardinals #outmybackdoor #nature #watercolor #animals #birds #squirrel #drawing #sketchbookskool #cardinals #naturalworld #savannah #savannahriver #augusta #mixedmedia #art #artist #wildlife #stillmanandbirn #sketching #drawing