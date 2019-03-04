Flocking to the feeders.
I decided to challenge myself and use the water brush on the watercolor pencil.
It worked MUCH better this way than it did with the pan Watercolors.
You really can get a lot of juicy color out of the watercolor pencils when you wet them. These are
Faber castell durer, derwent, and inktense watercolor pencils
Margaret off for a walk on this cold day. Bad me ordered a Lamy not on amazon. I hear they are divine. We shall see.
I am loving my Lamy al-Star F for quite a while now. Draws and writes so smoothly.
2 thoughts on “Day 2005 Birds are”
One of my favorite birds, they love to chow here then bath for hours.
Same thing here. There are usually eight on the back porch 4 male 4 female. I also like the wren a lot.
