Day 1698 Dahlia Time

kinda liking this one a lot. Got them from a lovely married couple at the Farmers Market yesterday- KY Flowers in Hickory NC.

My moms cup saucer and creamer. Grandmothers old silver plate spoon. She would die if she saw how tarnished u I let it get.

I had a lot of trouble with the peachy dahlias and the purple and orange zinnias. I finally got out my quin red and quin magenta which helped a lot. I might repaint them using alizarin. I thought the colors were getting muddy. The Quins and alizarin are transparent so wouldn’t do that.

Also dyeing these ick orange socks red in the microwave with tropical punch koolaid. Last time I did that the due in then lasted til the socks were in tatters. Directions to do that are here. Will post the red socks tomorrow.

Hugs!! Margaret putting her feet up. Xoxoxo

#fluid #augusta #georgia #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #lostedges #watercolor #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #charlesreid #artinthemountain