Day 1696 Done!!

Summer Snow 15×22″Cp Fluid 140#

In more ways than one. First day back at the Y so I am done in and the painting is done too. I think.

I splattered the white areas a little more. I am loving splattering now that I figured out how Charles did it.

Remember!!!! Tap the brush not the Ferrell.

Will let it simmer overnite and then decide. In the meantime I large bath tub with magnesium salts pour moi!!

Can you find the light spots in the picture?!! Bytw DONT use blue tape on your painting to mask areas to be lifted. It peeled paint and paper off when I lifted the white rim of the cup with the magic eraser.

My dollar general two inch tape has NEVER Done th

Charles Reid palette

Margaret looking forward to that bath. Xoxoxox

Summer Snow DONE!! #fluidcp #augusta #georgia #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #charlesreid