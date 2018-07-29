Day 1684 Flower time

Ratatouille 16×22″

Calling this one quits. I kept it lighter than its companion painting which I will post tomorrow.

The sketch before I rearranged it. I was trying to make it look less arranged. As in someone is getting ready to cook.

I had already started painting when I decided to rearrange the veg one more time.

No more Rearranging. May tweak it a little. Living with it and it will tell me.

Margaret who made some awesome ratatouille. Xoxoxo

