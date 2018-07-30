Day 1685 Flower #2

Actually looks better in person than in a photo. Have had a hard time with the photo of it. It goes dark.
The sketch
Progress but what’s with the black blob under the avocado. Eek how did that happen. I got to heavy handed?!!!
Finish line is near.
Before I lifted the shadow under the avocado. You do that by dampening the spot to lift with a brush and blot it with a Kleenex over and over til it lightens.
So what do I like about it??!
Sunflowers and my green frog pot.
Best wine bottle I have ever painted.
The Scissors. Painted with my Holbein palette loaded with Charles Reid colors.
Fluid cold press #140 paper.
Margaret off to Atlanta for the the night to draw in the morning wondering why she doesn’t just stay home and paint here?! Xoxoxo
