Day 1681 The Rooftop Views

Savannah from the Hotel Rooftop

I drew this the night we hung out at the bar restaurant on top of the Homewood Suites. Dummy me forgot to take a picture of the scene so I improvised colors.

The grey building on the left is actually the Pirates House one of the oldest buildings in Savannah. Men used to be shanghaied from the place and impressed into service on the ships at the nearby harbor. The restaurant will give you a tour of the tunnels under it where the kidnappers took the men to the ships.

Colors used Charles Reid palette. Stillman and Birn sketchbook Lamy Ef Noodler Eelskin Ink.

