Day 1678 Henry time

When I was in the mountains recently my grandson and I drew down on the rocks by the river.

Here’s what he drew. He lives drawing cars and trucks.

I also let my three year old granddaughter draw in my sketchbook. She was thrilled. These are her monster houses and they need flowers. All I can say is go figure.

Maybe less is more. A quick cardinal I drew this morning while he was eating on the back deck. He may or may not be finished. Maybe he wants a wing?!!

Margaret off to French in a bit. Au revoir. Xoxoxox

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s