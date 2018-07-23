Day 1678 Henry time

When I was in the mountains recently my grandson and I drew down on the rocks by the river.

Here’s what he drew. He lives drawing cars and trucks.

I also let my three year old granddaughter draw in my sketchbook. She was thrilled. These are her monster houses and they need flowers. All I can say is go figure.

Maybe less is more. A quick cardinal I drew this morning while he was eating on the back deck. He may or may not be finished. Maybe he wants a wing?!!

Margaret off to French in a bit. Au revoir. Xoxoxox