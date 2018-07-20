Day 1676 HaPPy fourth anniversary.

Got this from WordPress yesterday. Odd but I will take it. Wonder if that’s when I started why they bill me every January?! Strange strange. I know it was the Russians. 😂🤣

Since it’s my anniversary officially I am taking today off. See ya tomorrow and YES it will be a Saturday in Aiken. Wonder who the model will be?!!!

Margaret resting on her laurels and taking herself out to eat. Singapore noodles anyone?! Xoxoxox

ps did I say hardly anyone looks on Fridays anyway and I have chocolate chip cookies to bake. Hugs!!😘