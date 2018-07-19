Monday at life modeling I heard he was coming to the Atlanta Artist Center for portrait painting on Tuesday and that he was fantastic so I decided to stay on in Hot Lanna one more day.
Loved him. He never moved!! The man is granite!!!
Hmm I think that mustache needs to go. Too dark. It’s done with ultramarine blue. Oopsey. What happens when u don’t stand back enough.
The sketch. I was toying with putting the chair in.
25 minutes.
Still needs his cushion.
What a hideous mustache effect. Eeekk. Maybe a bit more shadow on his left arm. And that pillow. Crop it 83 hmm shadow on the left side and bottom. And somewhere I lost his left nostril. Hmm that’s easy to fix. And a bit more curve to his lower left cheek.
Have lightened it a bit. Will work on it some more tomorrow. Shoot me someone.
Drawn on 140 lb cp Flyid paper. The one with a Charles Reid painting as the cover photo. Drawn with a .7mm 2B lead pencil.
Painted with my Davinci #10 Kolinsky sable. You can get them on amazon. And a couple of Isabel Kolinskys #8 #6 for face details.
Background #16 Cheap Joes legend.
Painted wit h Charles Reid colors. Cerulean ultramarine
Cad red light alizarin
Quin gold yellow ochre burnt sienna burnt umber.
Dioxzine purple.
Margaret glad to be home. Xoxoxo
