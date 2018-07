Strawberries. I can live off of them in the summer. Well if you add in some peaches and a side of watermelon.

Stillman and Birn Lamy Safari and an EF w Noodlers Eelskin Ink. Watercolor pencils. Fabre Castell of course.

I tried drawing the seeds with my pentel gel pen but for some reason it wouldn’t show up. Maybe it didn’t like the wax in the watercolor pencils.

Margaret hanging out at Henry’s Birthday party in Atlanta. Xoxoxo