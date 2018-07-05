Day 1464 Odd seems

…Like it should be day 1465 since it’s the fifth. Hope your fourth was wonderful. We are probably off riding around Glenville Lake and fishing.

Charles drawing John.

Another sketch of Laurence. She was great fun to draw. There may be one more sketch of her somewhere. Evidently I didn’t take a picture of the sketch. Oops.

The sketch.

Painted with my Charles Reid /Holbein Metal palette. In my stillman and birn beta I think drawn with a Lamy EF with Noodlers Eelskin ink.

Our new trash man who came for a visit last nite.

Margaret playing with her grandkids in the WNC mountains. XOXOXO

