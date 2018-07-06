Day 1465 It’s Friday

Time to head on out to a restaurant to eat I think.

We ate at the Pirates house and had our own little room finally all to ourselves. No ghosts seen though. It’s one of the oldest houses in Savannah and supposedly haunted by it it Bluebeard?!

We also ate at Vic’s. Tracy of art in the mountains loved this sketch. The more I look at it I do too.

I was trying out a technique used by Ronald Searles in his Paris Paris book where he draws right over whatever is behind it when he does street and restaurant scenes. I actually used a sepia pen and a black ink pen. Kind of fun but can’t decide how in the world to paint it.

Margaret getting ready to pack it in and head to Atlanta for Henry’s sixth birthday. How is that possible?!! Xoxoxox

