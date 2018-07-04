Hope you are having a WoNdErFuL FoUrTh!! I know we are at the annual Fourth of July celebration on the Green in Cashiers NC
John one of our models in Savannah in my sketchbook. His hat is really a bit too high on his head. Oops.
Sketch 2 of John but more importantly his adorable Jack Russell Jedi. What a great dog!! And the hat drawing went much better.
Sketch for 1.
The sketch 2 with notes on how
To paint it.
Painted with my Charles Reid /Holbein Metal palette. In my stillman and birn beta I think.
Margaret playing with her grandkids in the WNC mountains. XOXOXO
